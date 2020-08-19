Scottish gossip: Murrayfield, Celtic, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Hibs, Morton, Hearts, St Johnstone

Fans could return to Murrayfield next week for the second leg of Edinburgh v Glasgow's Pro 14 double-header, which Scottish Rugby hope will be used as a test event with a 1,000 crowd. (Daily Record)

Celtic have stepped up their scouting of Motherwell's David Turnbull and are likely to make a renewed bid for the midfielder - whose move to Parkhead collapsed last year due to a knee injury - before the 5 October transfer deadline. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has warned Hibernian owner Ronald Gordon to be careful about advocating points deductions for players' Covid-19 transgressions as he says the Easter Road side could be next to break the rules. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Morton have denied Craig Levein's claim that they complained to the Scottish FA about the Tynecastle side's early return to training. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson is a 'serious contender' for a coaching role at his former club Barcelona if, as expected, Ronald Koeman is appointed manager. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Zander Clark faces a fight to regain his St Johnstone starting spot from Elliot Parish, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier)

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam is wanted by English League Two side Bolton Wanderers after his exit from Reading. (Courier)