Derry City: European game in doubt as boss Devine signs new deal

Declan Devine returned for a second spell as Candystripes manager last year

Derry City's Europa League qualifier against FK Riteriai is in doubt due to Lithuania's latest protective measures against Covid-19.

The Lithuanian government has announced a 14-day quarantine for foreign visitors from countries including the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The Candystripes are due to face FK Riteriai on 25 August.

Meanwhile, City boss Declan Devine has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of next season.

"That eases some pressure on Declan," said City chairman Philip O'Doherty.

"There was some doubt - there were stories that came out a couple of weeks ago that he was considering going to the United States to further his career, but this solidifies that he's staying here and I'm sure he's happy about that."

O'Doherty also said the club are in discussions with Uefa over the FK Riteriai game.

"Lithuania is close to the bottom of the league for Covid-19 cases, so they have announced an increased number of countries on their list," said O'Doherty.

Derry are next in action on Friday as they host Cork City at the Brandywell in the League of Ireland Premier Division.