David Marshall set for Derby County switch from Wigan

David Marshall has 34 Scotland caps

Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall is set to sign for Derby County, pending a medical.

Marshall, 35, spent last season at Wigan Athletic who are now looking to offload players after being relegated to League One and falling into administration.

Stoke City were linked with the former Celtic keeper, but Derby look poised to clinch him on a two-year deal.

Philip Cocu's side finished 10th in the Championship last season.

Wigan were relegated following their descent into administration, with a 12-point deduction proving decisive.

Speaking to BBC Scotland earlier this month, Marshall explained how he would "love" to join a club at a high Championship level as he expected to leave the DW Stadium with a year left on his deal.

"The administrators will now have to make big decisions," said Marshall. "They were keen to stress that players would have to go simply for the benefit of the club.

"Everybody wants to play at the highest level. It's out of your hands, but there are a lot of lads there who feel they did enough to be at least Championship players.

"I would love to get to the stage again where you're competing at the top of the Championship. I had that for so long in my career in England."