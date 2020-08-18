Dylan Asonganyi: Oxford United sign ex-MK Dons striker

Dylan Asonganyi
Dylan Asonganyi scored one goal in 10 appearances for MK Dons

Oxford United have signed former MK Dons striker Dylan Asonganyi on a one-year contract following a week-long trial spell.

The 19-year-old played under Oxford manager Karl Robinson when he was in charge at Milton Keynes.

Asonganyi made just seven appearances last season, one of which came during a loan spell with National League side Maidenhead United.

"He is very talented," Robinson told the club website.

"As a kid there were a lot of clubs looking at him but he suffered an injury and then maybe hasn't had the opportunities he would have liked."

Robinson added: "We took a look and he pushed himself in every session, clearly has a desire and we think he will come here determined to show what he can truly do."

