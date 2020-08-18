Akin Odimayo: Swindon Town sign ex-Reading defender

Akin Odimayo spent time on loan with League of Ireland side Waterford FC earlier this year

League One newcomers Swindon Town have signed defender Akin Odimayo following his departure from Reading.

The 20-year-old was released by the Royals earlier this summer after making just one first-team appearance for the Championship club.

He has signed a one-year contract with the Robins, with an option to extend the deal.

Centre-back Odimayo has been training with Richie Wellens' side, and has featured in three pre-season games.

