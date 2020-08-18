Akin Odimayo: Swindon Town sign ex-Reading defender
League One newcomers Swindon Town have signed defender Akin Odimayo following his departure from Reading.
The 20-year-old was released by the Royals earlier this summer after making just one first-team appearance for the Championship club.
He has signed a one-year contract with the Robins, with an option to extend the deal.
Centre-back Odimayo has been training with Richie Wellens' side, and has featured in three pre-season games.
