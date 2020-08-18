Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah joins French side Lorient

Trevoh Chalobah could be in line to make his Lorient debut at the weekend

Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has joined newly promoted French top-flight side Lorient on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship with Ipswich and Huddersfield.

Now he will move to northern France to join the Ligue 2 champions, who won the title when the season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The prospect of evolving at the highest level in France and discovering a new culture convinced me," he said.

Chalobah, an England Under-21 international, has also signed a new contract at Chelsea until 2023.

He could make his Lorient debut at the weekend when they start the new French season with a home game against Strasbourg.