Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah joins French side Lorient
Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has joined newly promoted French top-flight side Lorient on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship with Ipswich and Huddersfield.
Now he will move to northern France to join the Ligue 2 champions, who won the title when the season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The prospect of evolving at the highest level in France and discovering a new culture convinced me," he said.
Chalobah, an England Under-21 international, has also signed a new contract at Chelsea until 2023.
He could make his Lorient debut at the weekend when they start the new French season with a home game against Strasbourg.