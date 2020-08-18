Xavi Quintilla: Norwich City sign Villarreal defender on season-long loan

Xavi Quintilla will play for a club outside Spain for the first time

Villarreal have loaned defender Xavi Quintilla to Championship side Norwich City on a season-long deal, with an option to make the move permanent.

The 23-year-old full-back is predominantly left-sided and made 23 appearances for the Yellow Submarine in La Liga and cup last season.

Quintilla began his career at Barcelona, coming through the La Masia academy and playing for their B team.

"My philosophy and my football is similar to Norwich's," Quintilla said.

"I played before for Villarreal and Barcelona's academy, and I think Norwich works a bit like them, so it's great for me.

"I come here to play as many minutes as possible. We want to play good football for the fans to see."

