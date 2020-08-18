Conor McAleny: Oldham Athletic sign forward on one-year contract

From the section

Conor McAleny spent the second part of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town

League Two club Oldham Athletic have signed forward Conor McAleny on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after being released by Fleetwood earlier in the summer.

He started his career with Everton and has also had loan spells with Scunthorpe, Brentford, Cardiff, Charlton, Wigan and Oxford.

McAleny is the seventh player to join the Latics since Harry Kewell was appointed manager earlier this month.