Glens boss McDermott wants to reach 'higher platform' with Euro success

Robbie McDaid celebrates his goal which won the Irish Cup for Glentoran and secured their Europa League place

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says the Europa League qualifier against HB Torshavn is a chance to take the club to a "higher platform".

The preliminary-round match at the Oval will be the Glens' first in European competition since 2015.

"Taking part in European football has always been a goal of mine - we're at the early stages of that and I'm happy to be taking part," added McDermott.

The game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

"It's an opportunity to advance and to take Glentoran on to a higher platform - we will give it our best on Thursday," said the Glens manager.

Unlike the Glens, HB Torshavn have not had to deal with a disruption to their domestic schedule in recent months.

Clear run

Whereas the 2019-20 Irish Premiership season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Faroe Islands Premier League has been unaffected, with the 2020 campaign having started on 9 May.

Torshavn, who finished fourth last season, have dominated the current campaign with 15 wins from 17 games.

And McDermott admits having access to an abundance of their opponents' match footage has aided the east Belfast side's preparations.

"Their league has been ongoing," he added.

"They have dominated their league and like to dominate the play. They play at a really high tempo, are a possession-based team and they will be a difficult opponent for us, but we're ready for them.

"Our squad is strong as well as deep and we'll need that because they will be coming in better prepared physically."

The last time the Glens were in European competition was when they faced MSK Zilina of Slovakia in 2015

Each qualifying round in the 2020-21 Europa League will consist of one-off matches rather than the traditional two-legged ties, with McDermott describing Thursday's match as a "cup final".

He confirmed he will be able to call upon his new signings come Thursday.

The Glens have strengthened the squad since their Irish Cup triumph with the arrivals of Rory Brown, Jamie McDonagh, Luke McCullough, Gael Bigirimana and Dayle Coleing.

"The new players and re-signing some of our other players have given us a boost," McDermott said.

"But you still have to show up and play. A good atmosphere counts for something, but it doesn't get you the win on the night so we have to do our best to come out with the result.

"We're going into it with a full squad so there are no excuses."