Rhian Brewster: Liverpool striker wanted by Premier League clubs

Rhian Brewster scored 11 goals to help Swansea reach the Championship play-offs

Several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle United, have asked about signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan.

Brewster, 20, is with the Reds on a pre-season camp in Austria and the club will wait before making a decision on the England Under-21 international.

One of the considerations is the amount of first-team football he would get.

Brewster had a loan spell last season at Championship side Swansea City.

After joining in January, he scored 11 goals as the Swans reached the play-off semi-finals.

Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford, who were all relegated from the Premier League last season, are also thought to be keen on a loan move for Brewster.