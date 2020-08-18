Wales hope to arrange autumn USA friendly

Wales' last game was the 2-0 win over Hungary in November 2019 that clinched European Championship qualification

Wales are in talks to host the United States in a friendly in November.

The game has been pencilled in to take place at Cardiff City Stadium or Swansea City's Liberty Stadium.

Ryan Giggs' side were due to face the United States in March, but it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association of Wales is unclear at this stage whether fans will be allowed in to watch the game because of ongoing Covid-19 precautions.

That is likely to depend on whether Cardiff or Swansea are able to bring crowds back by November.

The friendly would be played on Thursday, 12 November - in between home Nations League fixtures against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Wales already have one glamour friendly lined up for the autumn, against England at Wembley on 8 October.