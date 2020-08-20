NSÍ Runavík v Barry Town United (Thu)

Gavin Chesterfield has been in charge at Barry Town since 2007

Manager Gavin Chesterfield says Barry Town United will give it their "best shot" in Thursday's Europa League preliminary round tie with NSI Runavik.

Barry go to the Faroe Islands for the one-legged contest on Thursday.

The usual home and away legs have been reduced to one-off games due to Covid-19, which has also impacted on Barry's preparations.

"It hasn't been ideal but we've certainly made the best of a difficult situation," Chesterfield said.

"It's been a different lead-up to it with all the social distancing measures and the return to play protocol we've had to adhere to.

"We've given it our best shot and we go into the game full of confidence."

Barry returned to European competition for the first time in 16 years last season, losing to Northern Ireland's Cliftonville over two legs in the Europa League preliminary round.

Chesterfield believes last season's experience will stand his side in good stead.

"It will be slightly different this year because games are being played over one leg rather than two," he added.

"But in truth we've probably got a lot more experience playing in one-leg knockout games than we have over two so this isn't going to be alien to us.

"We're coming up against a team that are in their season and that's going to be really difficult because of our out-of-season status.

David Cottterill played for Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City

"But we're feeling excited by it and what we learnt last year and I think the additions we've made will allow us to be more competitive again this year."

Former Cardiff City and Newport County striker Nat Jarvis has joined a Barry squad which also includes former Wales international David Cotterill, who signed in January.

"Nat brings a level of steely determination, a lot of experience and a lot of quality as well," Chesterfield said.

"He's well known to the lads in our group anyway having played with them a lot at junior level at various clubs and some at senior level as well.

"David's had a full pre-season now so we're excited by what the season holds, not just this European venture.

"He brings a calmness and a high level of quality and a level of assuredness as well. He's really excited by the challenge."

The winners of the tie will face Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen away in the first qualifying round.