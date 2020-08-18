Louis Thompson: Norwich City midfielder returns to MK Dons on loan

Louis Thompson has made 14 first-team appearances for Norwich

Norwich's Louis Thompson has returned to MK Dons on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old midfielder featured nine times, starting seven games, for the League One club before the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed.

He started last term on loan at Shrewsbury, featuring 14 times for the club, although he made only one start for them in the league.

"He's someone we really trust and he's going to really improve the squad," Dons boss Russell Martin said.

