Bournemouth: Graeme Jones appointed to coaching team, as Stephen Purches named assistant

Graeme Jones succeeded Nathan Jones at Luton and was later replaced by his namesake, who guided the Hatters to Championship survival

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has appointed former Luton Town boss Graeme Jones to his coaching team.

Jones, who previously worked as assistant manager of the Belgian national team, Everton and West Brom, left the Hatters in May after winning just 12 of 41 games in charge.

Alongside the 50-year-old, Tindall has appointed former Cherries defender Stephen Purches as assistant manager.

Purches, 40, has been promoted from first-team coach.

"Stephen is someone I have known for a very long time and he fully deserves this opportunity to step up to become our assistant manager," said Tindall.

"I am also delighted to bring Graeme to the club. His pedigree is unquestionable and that experience and expertise can only stand us in good stead going forward."

Tindall, who himself stepped up from being assistant manager under Eddie Howe to boss following Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League, has Simon Weatherstone and Steve Fletcher continue in their respective roles of first-team coach and assistant first-team coach.

Neil Moss stays on as the club's goalkeeping coach, with Anthony White his assistant.