Gime Toure: Carlisle United sign former Hartlepool midfielder on one-year deal

Gime Toure is yet to play in the EFL, having had spells at Macclesfield, Fylde, Sutton United and Hartlepool in the National League

French midfielder Gime Toure has joined Carlisle United on an initial one-year deal, becoming the League Two club's 11th summer addition.

The 26-year-old, who first moved to English football with West Brom in 2014, was released by Hartlepool at the end of his contract in July.

He scored 13 goals in 39 appearances in his solitary season with Pools.

"Gime is one of those types of players that a manager is excited to work with," Carlisle boss Chris Beech said.

"He has the ability to be anything he wants to be as a footballer. He's got size, he's quick, strong, powerful, and he has the abilities to go past people, and affords us with that real attacking capability."

