Lyndon Dykes: What will QPR be getting from Australian-born striker?

Six foot two, hair of blue, Lyndon Dykes is after you. It's a nightmarish rhyme that could make centre-backs sit bolt upright in bed.

Dyke's moniker could belong to a character in a Peter Carey novel, his hair certainly suggests a man not lacking in confidence, but who is this strapping centre-forward who has joined Championship side Queens Park Rangers?

Who is Dykes?

Dykes was born 24 years ago in Australia's Gold Coast, the son of Scottish parents.

In his youth, he was good enough with the oval ball to have caught the eye of National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders, and played basketball and Aussie Rules football. But it was his uncle who sparked his love of football.

Young Dykes turned out for teams such as Mudgeeraba and Merrimac before a trip with the Australian schoolboys' side to face England allowed him to visit family in Dumfries. There he earned a spot in the Queen of the South under-20 side, playing 14 times in 2014/15 before returning to Australia for two years.

Back home it was games for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before the chance came to pack in his factory job making sports kits and move to Scotland to make a go of it as a professional.

"Friends, coaches, school teachers would try and give me a kick up the backside and say I can become something and make a living out of it," he told BBC Scotland last year.

"I wasn't committed; I was too comfortable enjoying myself. And it just switched one day and I thought, 'I need to put my head down and just try here'."

How has he fared in Scotland?

Since arriving, he has struck 36 goals in 172 appearances for Queen of the South and Livingston and provided plenty of assists.

His form for Livingston in Scotland's top tier has resulted in him being courted by Steve Clarke to commit to playing for Scotland - a rise than has thrilled his club manager.

"We're absolutely buzzing for the big man," said Livingston manager Gary Holt after Sunday's draw with Rangers.

"It shows how people who come here will improve and get the opportunity if they put the work in. He's embraced how we go about the game and his qualities have shone as well.

"We've enhanced what he did at Queens and he's improved by buying into it. Every one of us is over the moon for him."

What is he like to play with?

Stephen Dobbie scored 96 goals in the three seasons he played alongside Dykes at Queen of the South

Stephen Dobbie with Dykes at Queen of the South for three seasons - the first two with the youngster on the left and his final campaign just off the veteran frontman.

Dykes only scored 22 times in 136 appearances but he helped Dobbie to a tally of 96 goals in those three years.

"That third season, I scored 43 goals and his role in those helped him get the move to Livingston," Dobbie explained. "I would just try to teach him to time his runs better and not to always blast the ball at goal.

"He's adapted his game well for different roles. His strengths are his aerial presence - winning headers - and his long stride and pace means he gets away from players."

In a lengthy career, Dobbie has enjoyed success in the English Championship himself and knows what awaits his former team-mate.

More games, more travelling and higher expectations given his price tag are all something Dykes will need to get used to.

"He'll have to prove himself," Dobbie said. "My advice to Lyndon would be to keep focused even when he's not getting a game.

"There are so many league games, plus two cup competitions, and they have big squads in the Championship, so he won't always play. You just have to keep your mind on the job and keep trying to better yourself."