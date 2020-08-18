Scottish gossip: Hearts, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Hibernian, Dundee United

Bayern Munich will offer Hearts £1.5m to sign their 18-year-old left-back Aaron Hickey, who is said to have been "overwhelmed" by the set-up at the Bundesliga giants. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon describes as "nonsense" the suggestion by Hibernian majority stakeholder Ron Gordon that clubs should be docked points if they or their players are involved in Covid-19 breaches. (Daily Express, paper edition)

Neil Lennon tells Ron Gordon that "people with glass houses shouldn't throw stones", but the Hibs owner believes there would be "support around the league" for such a punishment. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown feels that team-mate Boli Bolingoli, whose failure to quarantine on return from a 24-hour trip to Spain led to Celtic matches being postponed, has caused the team a fixture pile-up. "For us it was one man's mistake and we got punished as well," said Brown. (Sun)

Ipswich striker James Norwood remains a target for Dundee United manager Micky Mellon - player and manager worked together at Tranmere Rovers. (Courier)

Rangers missed Joe Aribo's creativity in Sunday's goalless draw against Livingston, says former Ibrox favourite Brian Laudrup. An ankle injury kept Aribo out of manage Steven Gerrard's plans. (Daily Mail)