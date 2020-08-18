Claudio Bravo: Manchester City veteran goalkeeper leaves Etihad Stadium

Bravo helped Manchester City win six trophies during his four-year spell, starting in the League Cup final victories in 2018 and 2020

Veteran keeper Claudio Bravo has left Manchester City after his contract with the Premier League runners-up expired.

The Chilean, 37, signed a four-year deal at City when he made a £15.4m move from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2016.

Bravo's performances came under scrutiny in a difficult debut 2016-17 season where City did not win a trophy under new boss Pep Guardiola.

Brazil keeper Ederson then arrived in June 2017, leaving Bravo largely restricted to playing in cup games.

In total, Bravo made 61 appearances for City and kept 20 clean sheets.

More than half of his appearances came in cup matches, with Bravo making only seven Premier League starts after his debut season in England.

The Chile international had been signed to replace England's Joe Hart, with Guardiola going back to his former club Barcelona for a keeper who he believed was more suited to his preferred playing style for his team.

However, Bravo faced criticism for his shot-stopping skills and was even mocked by some City fans when he made saves.

"Everybody would like to thank Claudio for his four years at the club and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours," said City.