Sevilla v Inter Milan: Europa League was needed - Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku has scored in each of his last seven European matches for Inter (eight goals, four assists)

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte says he "sees the glass as half full" after their Champions League group-stage elimination resulted in them reaching Friday's Europa League final.

Inter face five-time winners Sevilla in Cologne (20:00 BST), looking to win a first trophy in nine years.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has yet to win a trophy as a manager.

"It's been a positive season. We've done important things and have made major improvements," said Conte.

"We've managed to get to the Europa League final, despite the small disappointment of not getting through the Champions League group stage.

"It has allowed us to have a much more successful journey in the Europa League than we would have had in the Champions League. I think this team - with a lot of young, inexperienced players - needed that."

Inter finished third in their Champions League group, behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, but have won all five Europa League matches, including a 5-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals.

Uefa Cup/Europa League finals Sevilla Inter Milan 2006 - 4-0 win over Middlesbrough 1991 - beat Roma 2-1 on aggregate 2007 - penalty shootout win over Espanyol after 2-2 draw 1994 - beat Austria Salzburg 2-0 on aggregate 2014 - penalty shootout win over Benfica after 0-0 draw 1997 - lost to Schalke on penalties after 1-1 aggregate draw 2015 - 3-2 win over Dnipro 1998 - beat Lazio 3-0 2016 - 3-1 win over Liverpool

Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos and Inter forward Alexis Sanchez are both injury doubts for the game.

Three-time Uefa Cup winners Inter were second in Serie A, their best finish since 2011 - which was also the year they last won a trophy, the Coppa Italia.

Conte took charge last summer and brought in five players from the Premier League, including 33-goal top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who has netted in a record 10 consecutive Europa League matches.

"It will be a tough game," said former Chelsea boss Conte. "We're playing the team with the most experience and who have won the most titles over the past decade of this competition.

"We have to be attentive but also play our own game with great enthusiasm and courage, like we have done so far.

"It's a final and only the best teams get to the final. It's always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don't have any regrets."

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou made six saves in a man-of-the-match performance over Manchester United in the semi-finals

Sevilla are the most successful team in the tournament's history, winning all five of their Uefa Cup or Europa League finals.

Lopetegui, like Conte, is in his first season in charge. He has yet to win silverware in spells as head coach of Rayo Vallecano, Porto, Spain and Real Madrid.

The La Liga club are on their longest unbeaten run, with 11 wins and nine draws in their 20 games since 9 February - including wins over Premier League sides Wolves and Manchester United in the previous two rounds.

Their manager says Sevilla's five titles are irrelevant to Friday's result.

"This is a completely new and different team, with different players and a different manager," said Lopetegui. "It helps that the club have reached this stage before, but I don't think it's an advantage for anybody.

"Two totally different teams are playing, and we are up against a great team.

"Inter are a team equipped to compete in the Champions League, given the calibre of players they have, which is extraordinary, and their very experienced manager who has coached many top teams.

"What I expect is a top-quality match which will demand the best of us. "We will try to prepare well for it and have the answers for such a daunting challenge."

Inter Milan will become the second most successful side in Uefa Cup/Europa League history if they win. They have come out on top in three of their four previous finals.

They are the first Italian side to reach the final since 1999 - when Parma beat Marseille 3-0 - and are bidding to end an eight-year run of only Spanish and English sides winning the competition.

Match stats