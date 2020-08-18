Lyon v Bayern Munich: Bayern must "start from scratch" in semi-final, says Hansi Flick
-
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants his side to forget their 8-2 demolition of Barcelona and "start from scratch" when they face Lyon in the Champions League last four.
Bayern were stunning in their win over Barca to position themselves as tournament favourites.
But in Lyon they face a side that has beaten Italian champions Juventus and Manchester City to reach the semis.
"Less than 100% will not be enough," said Flick.
"The game starts from scratch. My team is focused. We have set big goals. But it is a game starting at 0-0 and we have to play with the same intensity as against Barca."
Thomas Muller and on-loan Philippe Coutinho both scored twice in the emphatic win in the last eight, with Robert Lewandowski also on target to take his tally in this season's tournament to 14 - three short of the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.
And their side could get even stronger, with defender Benjamin Pavard fit again following an ankle injury.
Pavard, who had an outstanding season as Bayern won the domestic league and Cup double, injured ligaments in his ankle late last month but has returned to fitness quicker than expected.
"Benjamin has worked hard in the past days and we are all happy that he is here," said Flick.
"We will wait for the final training session tonight and see. He is not an option to start but an option to be in the squad."
The German champions are looking to complete a trophy treble this season under Flick, who took over on an interim basis from Niko Kovac in November but subsequently secured a permanent deal.
Bayern have brushed aside all they have faced in Europe this season, winning all nine of their matches to date at an aggregate score of 39-8.
Their record in all competitions since losing to Borussia Monchengladbach on 7 December last year reads: played 28, won 27, drawn 1.
Flick added that he knows what to expect from Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.
"They are very compact in defence, can run all day and are strong on the counter-attack," he said.
"We want to reach the final and beat Lyon, knowing full well that it's not that easy, so we have to be on the front foot from the first minute."
Lyon are the surprise package of this season's Champions League, eliminating Juventus and Premier League runners-up Manchester City, this in contrast to a domestic campaign that saw them finish seventh in the curtailed Ligue 1 season.
Garcia, who replaced Sylvinho as manager two months into the season, has fashioned a side that are tough to beat and lethal on the counter, thanks to the pace and trickery of forward duo Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay, who have 37 goals between them in all competitions.
It was Dembele's two late goals that did for Manchester City in the last eight.
Bayern looking to end run of four straight semi-final defeats
- Bayern Munich and Lyon will meet in European competition for the ninth time, with the German side winning four of the previous eight (D2 L2). Indeed, the last time they met was also in the Champions League semi-finals, with Bayern winning 4-0 on aggregate in 2009-10.
- This will be Bayern Munich's 12th appearance in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, with only Real Madrid (13) reaching the final four of the competition on more occasions; the German side have failed to progress from each of their last four semi-finals, since winning the competition in 2012/13.
- Lyon manager Rudi Garcia is looking to become just the second French manager to lead a French team to the Champions League final, following Didier Deschamps with Monaco back in 2003-04.
- Bayern Munich are just the second side in UEFA Champions League history to win their first nine games in a campaign (after Barcelona in 2002/03 - a run of nine), whilst a victory in this match would see them equal the longest winning run in the competition's history (10 set by Bayern in November 2013 and Real Madrid in February 2015).
- Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has assisted seven goals in his 14 appearances in the Champions League; since his debut season in the competition in 2018-19, only Kylian Mbappé (10) and Riyad Mahrez (eight) have more assists.
- In all competitions, Bayern Munich are on the longest unbeaten run across Europe's top five league's (P28 W27 D1 L0), scoring 94 goals during this run (3.4 per game) and winning each of their last 19. In the UEFA Champions League alone this season they have netted 39 goals, with only three sides scoring more in a single campaign in the competition's history.
- Lyon have not won consecutive Champions League matches in a single campaign since the 2011-12 season when defeating Dinamo Zagreb and APOEL Nicosia; 2019-20 is their fourth Champions League campaign since then.
- Robert Lewandowski has scored in eight consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances for Bayern Munich - only Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 (9) and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 (11) have scored in more successive matches in the competition's history; indeed, only Cristiano Ronaldo (17 in 13/14, 16 in 15/16 & 15 in 17/18) has scored more goals in a single Champions League season than Lewandowski this campaign (14).
- In their respective quarter-finals, Bayern's Philippe Coutinho and Lyon's Moussa Dembele both scored twice as 75th minute substitutes. They now both jointly hold the record for fewest minutes played in a Champions League knockout match while scoring at least twice (15 minutes).
