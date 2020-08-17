Romelu Lukaku shows Manchester United just what they are missing

Lukaku has been involved in 18 goals in his last 10 Europa League games (14 goals, four assists)

Just one day after a wasteful Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League, their former striker Romelu Lukaku showed them exactly what they are missing.

The Belgian took his tally for the season to 33 goals in 50 games for Inter Milan as Antonio Conte's side brushed aside Shakhtar Donetsk to set up a showdown with United's vanquishers, Sevilla.

It left former midfielder Paul Ince betting that United still wish they had the striker in the BT Sport studio and many a Red Devils fan lamenting what might have been had he stuck around.

BBC Sport assesses another superb performance in what has been a stellar debut campaign for Lukaku at the Nerazzurri.

On the coattails of the original Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku's stats in all competitions for Inter Milan and Manchester United Manchester United Inter Milan Appearances 96 50 Minutes 7072 4099 Goals 42 33 Minutes-per-goal 168.4 124.2 Assists 12 6 Minutes-per-assist 589.3 683.2 Total goal involvements 54 39 Minutes-per-goal-involvements 131 105.1

The £75m fee that took Lukaku to Manchester United from Everton made him the joint-fifth most expensive player ever.

A tally of 27 goals in his maiden season at United under Jose Mourinho made the investment seem worthwhile, before the wheels came off his United career the following campaign.

His second season, during which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho midway through yielded 15 goals, periods out of the team and signs of dissatisfaction from the player.

Since his £74m-move to Inter, though he has thrived.

In the lead up to Monday's game, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport featured him on their front page three days running - a testament to a rejuvenated superstar who rewarded the coverage by becoming the first player to score in 10 straight Europa League games courtesy of his brace against Shakhtar.

If he scores in the final he will equal a record held by a true great of the game - the 34-goal tally that Brazilian striker Ronaldo managed in his debut season with the club in 1997-98.

Ronaldo would have been proud to have scored his two goals on Monday, both showcases for his pace, power and calm finishing - qualities that United could dearly have done with as chance after chance went begging in their 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Sunday.

Don't just take our word for it, though...

'I bet Man Utd wish they had him now'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince on BT Sport: "He looks fit, lean - at Man United he didn't look like he could get around the park, here he's just running past people. You wouldn't see him do this at United. I was fitter when I was at Inter, whether it's the climate, the food, all the stuff they give you.

"He looks like a different animal. We know he can finish but wow, I bet they wish they had him now that's for sure.

"Lukaku didn't struggle, he scored goals for Manchester United. But I felt under Mourinho he wasn't happy. Sometimes you find the right fit, the right country, the right club, the family is happy. If you're happy you will perform."

Ex-United midfielder Owen Hargreaves to BT Sport: "He played like the ideal centre forward. He looks sharp.

"I don't think we've ever questioned his finishing but at 27 he looks like he's at the perfect age. It shows you have to find the right fit for you - for whatever reason it wasn't there at Man United.

"I think he got a raw deal at Man United for whatever reason. I think he felt he had a point to prove all the time. He deserved a little bit better.

"He almost played like he was carrying a burden and now he looks like he's in a place where he's really confident."

'Ole did a good job'

Lukaku and fellow forward Lautaro Martinez destroyed Shakhtar with their sharp finishing on Monday

After Monday's game, Lukaku spoke of his own achievements and his former club with all the ease and grace of a man who is scoring for fun and has a final to look forward to on Friday.

"At the minute everything is going well but we keep fighting," he said. "Records are there to be broken but we want to win. We need to prepare ourselves really well, recover and play again.

On Manchester United's defeat to Sevilla, he added: "Man United tried their hardest. They had a good season and Ole [Gunnar Solksjaer] did a good job.

"Mason Greenwood is coming through and Marcus Rashford. I am really happy for them. They look good for next season so I have no doubts."

Should United have sold Lukaku? - What you said and vote

Stu: Lukaku seems to have become a better player since he left Man United.

Paul: Lukaku, what a player. Man Utd made a mistake selling him. Don't get me wrong, Rashford, Martial and Greenwood are great with a lot of potential too but when things aren't going well, they are all too similar. Lukaku at least gives you a plan B with his aerial threat.

Amrul: The problem with Lukaku was he looked disinterested at United, he would not pressure defences or get into the box with hunger and desire. Inter Milan are just happy with whatever Lukaku gives them.

Jack: Lukaku is clearly better than anyone in that current Man U front three, he was just unlucky with terrible tactics and management while he was there!

George: Walks into Manchester United's team.