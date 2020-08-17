Danny Ward: Huddersfield re-sign striker after Cardiff departure

Danny Ward scored the winner against Bristol City in July

Huddersfield Town have signed striker Danny Ward on a free transfer following his release by Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old returns for a second spell having agreed a three-year deal.

Ward previously made 140 appearances for the Terriers between 2011 and 2015 before moving to Rotherham and then Cardiff in June 2017.

He scored 12 league goals in 60 appearances for the Bluebirds and helped secure promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Ward also featured in Cardiff's run to the Championship play-offs last season and is head coach Carlos Corberan’s first signing since taking charge at Huddersfield last month.

“We’re really happy to add Danny to our squad,” Corberan said. “As a striker he gives us a lot of options.”

