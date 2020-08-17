Stuart Pearce returns to West Ham as coach

David Moyes (left) brought Stuart Pearce in as an assistant in 2017 during his first spell in charge at West Ham

Stuart Pearce has returned to West Ham as first-team coach.

In January he said that the club's owners had blocked his return when manager David Moyes was appointed.

Pearce had been a coach under Moyes during in the 2017-18 season and had questioned the decision not to keep the manager on after his first spell as boss.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club on both previous occasions and I can't wait to get started," he said.

Pearce, who also played for the Hammers, added that he had discussed his previous differences with the club's board.

"I've spoken directly with David Sullivan and Karren Brady and I had extremely positive conversations with both of them - they were enthusiastic about me returning," he said.

"It says a lot about them that I'm at West Ham again. I wouldn't be back if I didn't believe in the strategy the club, board and the manager have put in place."