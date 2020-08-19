Stephen Glass: Atlanta United interim head coach takes charge for first time

Former Premiership players Emerson Hyndman and Jake Mulraney are in Stephen Glass's Atlanta squad

Stephen Glass hopes to deliver "attacking football" when he takes charge of his first Atlanta United match on Saturday as the MLS resumes.

The former Aberdeen midfielder, 44, is in interim charge after Frank de Boer left by mutual consent last month.

Atlanta host Nashville on Saturday in the first of five games over a 15-day spell, including home and away meetings with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

"It's a huge club. It's a one-club city as well," the Scot said.

"People of Atlanta support it very, very well. If you look at the attendance levels that come in, it's in the top 10 in the world, averaging 50,000. There are games where they open the whole stadium and it's full and it's 80,000.

"It's very, very well supported. There's an expectation of what they're going to see. They want to see attacking football."

Atlanta, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, will be playing behind closed doors when they take on Nashville as the club adopts rigorous Covid-19 protocols, including testing every other day.

Their current squad includes former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan and ex-Scottish Premiership players Jon Gallagher, Emerson Hyndman and Jake Mulraney.

Glass, who joined Newcastle in 1998, made more than 400 senior club appearances

Glass, who featured for Newcastle, Watford, Hibernian and Dunfermline, spent the latter part of his playing career at Carolina RailHawks before moving into coaching with Shamrock Rovers.

He returned to the United States to take up the head coach role of Atlanta United 2 and is now the senior side's third head coach, with the club founded in 2014 and entering the MLS three years later.

"It's on an interim basis at the minute so we'll see how it goes," added one-time Scotland international Glass.

"Any time a Scottish manager or Scottish person's doing well in another country, it's good. There's a history of Scottish managers going and doing well. Anybody that's Scottish always likes to do well for their country."