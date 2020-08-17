Lewis Macleod: Plymouth sign midfielder after Wigan departure

From the section

Lewis Macleod played 12 games for Wigan last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Lewis Macleod after his departure from Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who started his career at Rangers, joined the Latics from Brentford in July 2019 but only featured 12 times last season.

He played 69 times in three years at Rangers before joining the Bees in January 2015.

Macleod is Pilgims boss Ryan Lowe's fifth signing this summer following their promotion to League One.

