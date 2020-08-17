Jamie Cumming: Stevenage sign Chelsea goalkeeper on loan

Jamie Cumming signed a four-year deal with Chelsea in July 2019

Stevenage have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues but has made 11 appearances for the club's under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"The manager was very keen on getting me in and that was a big part of me signing here," he told the club website.

"He has put a lot of faith in me and I am sure I will repay that."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.