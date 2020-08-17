Oliver Skipp: Norwich sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

Oliver Skipp has made 23 appearances for Tottenham

Norwich City have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp on a season-long loan deal following their relegation to the Championship.

The 19-year-old England Under-21 international made 11 appearances for Spurs in 2019-20.

"I'm delighted to sign for Norwich. It's a club that's looking to go places," he told the club website.

"This season is a big one for the club and we'll be looking to get back into the Premier League."

