Oliver Skipp: Norwich sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

Oliver Skipp
Oliver Skipp has made 23 appearances for Tottenham

Norwich City have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp on a season-long loan deal following their relegation to the Championship.

The 19-year-old England Under-21 international made 11 appearances for Spurs in 2019-20.

"I'm delighted to sign for Norwich. It's a club that's looking to go places," he told the club website.

"This season is a big one for the club and we'll be looking to get back into the Premier League."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you