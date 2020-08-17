Neco Williams: Liverpool defender signs five-year deal at Anfield

Neco Williams (right) was a member of Liverpool's winning FA Youth Cup side in 2019

Liverpool defender Neco Williams, 19, has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

The Welshman has made 11 appearances for the side since his senior debut in October 2019, playing six times in the top flight.

Williams, who joined the Liverpool academy aged six, said the deal felt "amazing".

"There is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here," he added.

"We've got some of the best players in the world and we're one of the best teams in the world."

In February, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said Williams could force his way into Wales' squad for the Euros, now postponed until 2021.