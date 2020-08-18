Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder to return to WSL with Reading

Jess Fishlock (left) and her Wales teammate Natasha Harding (right) will now be clubmates

Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock is set to join Women's Super League (WSL) club Reading on loan.

The OL Reign midfielder can play in the WSL while America's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is on hiatus.

Fishlock has not played in the WSL since 2012 but will now link up with a Royals squad containing a quintet of Wales internationals.

"I am really excited about playing in the WSL again," the 33-year-old told BBC Sport Wales last week.

Fishlock spent 13 months sidelined by a serious knee injury she suffered in June 2019 that required surgery.

She returned to play for Reign in the NWSL Challenge Cup, but with the season shortened drastically in the USA, Fishlock is now looking to gain full match fitness with her rehab disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Fishlock is set to be involved in Wales' Euro 2021 qualifiers, which resume on 22 September when Wales travel to Oslo to face Norway.

Her first game for her new club will likely be in the Royals' season opener when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday, 6 September.