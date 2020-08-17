Tranmere Rovers: Midfielder Paul Lewis and Celtic defender Lee O'Connor join

Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis left Cambridge United at the end of the season

Tranmere have signed Paul Lewis on a one-year deal and Celtic defender Lee O'Connor on a one-year loan.

Midfielder Lewis, 25, was a free agent after leaving Cambridge United.

Republic of Ireland international O'Connor, 20, started his career with Manchester United before joining Celtic in September 2019.

"I can't wait for the league to start and hopefully I can help the club achieve what they want to achieve," O'Connor told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you