Tranmere Rovers: Midfielder Paul Lewis and Celtic defender Lee O'Connor join

Tranmere have signed Paul Lewis on a one-year deal and Celtic defender Lee O'Connor on a one-year loan.

Midfielder Lewis, 25, was a free agent after leaving Cambridge United.

Republic of Ireland international O'Connor, 20, started his career with Manchester United before joining Celtic in September 2019.

"I can't wait for the league to start and hopefully I can help the club achieve what they want to achieve," O'Connor told the club website.

