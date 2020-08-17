Matt Smith: Swindon Town sign teenage midfielder on loan from Arsenal

Teenager Matt Smith has appeared on the bench for Arsenal

Arsenal have loaned midfielder Matt Smith to League One side Swindon Town for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners but has been involved with the squad as a substitute, including the FA Cup final.

Harlow-born Smith played 12 games at under-23 level for Arsenal last term and also figured in the EFL Trophy.

"I'm very excited. I feel like it will be a good experience for me," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.