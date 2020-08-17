Matt Smith: Swindon Town sign teenage midfielder on loan from Arsenal
Arsenal have loaned midfielder Matt Smith to League One side Swindon Town for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners but has been involved with the squad as a substitute, including the FA Cup final.
Harlow-born Smith played 12 games at under-23 level for Arsenal last term and also figured in the EFL Trophy.
"I'm very excited. I feel like it will be a good experience for me," he told the club website.
