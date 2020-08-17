Matheus Pereira: West Brom sign winger on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon

Matheus Pereira (right) joined Albion on transfer deadline day last August

West Bromwich Albion have completed the permanent signing of Sporting Lisbon winger Matheus Pereira after a successful season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has signed a four-year deal at The Hawthorns in a move thought to be worth £9m.

Pereira helped Albion win automatic promotion to the Premier League, scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists in 42 appearances.

He was named West Brom's player of the year by his team-mates and fans.

The deal to make the move permanent was triggered after he made a certain number of appearances for Slaven Bilic's side last season.

"While there has never been a question that Matheus was our player we decided to leave the final details until the season was complete," said Albion sporting and technical director Luke Dowling.

"We wanted Matheus to focus on his football and the last nine games of the season. We agreed out of mutual respect, between club and player, to finalise his contract in the close season.

"Everybody is aware of the impact he made in his first season and, from speaking to him, I know he is now very excited by the challenge of playing for Albion in the Premier League."

