Reece Brown: Peterborough United re-sign Huddersfield midfielder on season's loan

Reece Brown has scored 14 goals in 132 career appearances with Birmingham City, Notts County,. Chesterfield, Forest Green, Huddersfield and Posh

Peterborough United have re-signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Former Birmingham City trainee Brown, 24, originally joined Posh in January.

He made his debut in the FA Cup defeat by Burnley, then played 10 League One games before the season was suspended in March.

"He is a great lad, he fitted in really well and suited the way that we played and was a very impressive performer," said Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson.

"I was pleasantly surprised we could get him back in the building. When we knew there was a possibility of bringing him back, given what he did for us last season in terms of the way he played, it was a no-brainer."

Posh, who finished seventh in League One, missing out on promotion by a point, have now made four summer signings.

He follows the arrival of Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai, teenage Barnet defender Ronnie Edwards and former Manchester United youngster Ethan Hamilton.

