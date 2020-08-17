Paul Farman: Carlisle United sign goalkeeper on one-year contract

Paul Farman spent two seasons with Stevenage after a successful spell with Lincoln

Carlisle United have signed goalkeeper Paul Farman on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old played 41 games for Stevenage last season in all competitions, extending his tally of league appearances to 303 matches.

Although Stevenage only avoided relegation from League Two because of Macclesfield's points deductions, Carlisle boss Chris Beech saw many positives in goalkeeper Farman.

"In terms of stats, last season he was right up there with the best," he said.

"He made the most overall saves across the top four tiers and also achieved the most close-range saves in League Two. He also kept 10 clean sheets for Stevenage and, again, that's good going given where they ultimately finished.

"We always needed to add a further goalkeeper to the group and Paul brings with him those complementary assets and traits we want to support and push Magnus [Norman], and vice versa."

Farman made 229 outings for Lincoln, helping them to promotion from the National League in 2016-17, and was also a regular at Gateshead prior to his move to Sincil Bank.

