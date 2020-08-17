Uche Ikpeazu: Wycombe Wanderers sign Hearts striker on three-year deal

Uche Ikpeazu (right) spent two seasons with Scottish club Hearts

Wycombe Wanderers have made their first summer move by signing Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old is the first player signed by Gareth Ainsworth since Wycombe's promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Ikpeazu scored 10 goals in 55 games in all competitions in his two seasons playing in Scotland.

The former Reading youngster spent three years at Watford before moving to Cambridge United in 2018.

During his time at Vicarage Road, he had three loan spells with Crewe Alexandra, as well as short stays with Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Blackpool.

"Uche is a player I've always admired, going right back to the start of his career with Reading and Watford's Under-23 sides," said Ainsworth. "We feel he's perfectly suited for the way we play and being part of this squad will get the best out of him.

"He's quick, strong, holds the ball up well and will score goals for us too. He gives us another option up front and no doubt will learn a lot from Adebayo Akinfenwa who has done a phenomenal job for us in a similar role over the past four years."

