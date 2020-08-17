Jamal Lowe: Swansea City make bid for Wigan Athletic winger

Jamal Lowe (left) featured in both Wigan's games against Swansea last season

Swansea City have tabled a bid for Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe.

The 26-year-old scored six goals in 48 Wigan appearances last season after signing from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee in August 2019.

Swansea have little money to play with in the transfer market, but hope Wigan's financial problems could see them secure a cut-price deal.

Lowe has been linked with several clubs after impressing in 2019-20 despite Wigan's Championship struggles.

The Harrow-born former England C international has two years to run on his Wigan contract.

He scored 30 goals in 119 appearances for Portsmouth having moved to Fratton Park from non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough.