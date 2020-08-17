Mark Carrington, Paul Rutherford and Christian Dibble sign new Wrexham deals

Mark Carrington has also played for Crewe Alex, MK Dons, Hamilton Academical and Bury

Wrexham's longest serving player, Mark Carrington, has signed a new one-year deal with the National League club.

Versatile Carrington, 33, has made more than 200 league appearances since moving to the Racecourse in 2013.

Midfielder Paul Rutherford and goalkeeper Christian Dibble have also penned new 12 month deals.

Wrexham had not been in a position to offer the players new deals due to uncertainty over when the 2020-21 season could begin due to Covid-19.

The club had furloughed all staff and players after the National League season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus crisis in March.

The National League season is scheduled to start on 3 October.

Wrexham are also in talks with defender Max Cleworth and goalkeeper Dawid Szczepaniak.