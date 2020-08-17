Luke Amos: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joins QPR for undisclosed fee

Luke Amos made a solitary Premier League appearance for Tottenham in August 2018

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Luke Amos from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, 23, spent last season on loan with the R's, scoring two goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Amos has signed a three-year contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and is the club's second signing of the summer.

"I believe he can thrive and really kick on from here," boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

