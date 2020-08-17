Kilian Ludewig: Barnsley re-sign Red Bull Salzburg full-back on loan

Kilian Ludewig
Kilian Ludewig helped Barnsley avoid relegation from the Championship last season

Barnsley have re-signed Red Bull Salzburg full-back Kilian Ludewig on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old German ended the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the Championship side, making 18 appearances.

"It's superb business for the club, to have such a highly-regarded young talent with us again," chief executive Dane Murphy told the club website.

"He really enjoyed being with us, and it was a no-brainer once we had the opportunity to bring him back."

