Ipswich Town: Stephen Ward, Oli Hawkins and David Cornell join club

Ipswich Town have completed the signings of defender Stephen Ward, striker Oli Hawkins and goalkeeper David Cornell on free transfers.

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Ward, 34, spent last season at Stoke City and has agreed a one-year deal.

Hawkins, 28, who left Portsmouth after three seasons and former Northampton keeper Cornell, 29, have both signed two-year deals at Portman Road.

All three have the option of taking up a year’s extension to their contracts.

Ward had been training with Ipswich since their return to pre-season training and announced his international retirement last year.

Hawkins helped Portsmouth win the EFL Trophy during his time at Fratton Park, scoring the winning penalty in a shoot-out victory against Sunderland in April 2019.

Former Wales Under-21 international Cornell was part of the Northampton squad who secured promotion from League Two through the play-offs last season.

