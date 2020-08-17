Liverpool: Republic of Ireland defender Fahey named skipper as NI's Furness takes vice-captain role

Fahey will hope to help Liverpool back into the Women's Super League

Republic of Ireland defender Niamh Fahey has vowed to "embody the spirit" of Liverpool after being named as the club's new captain.

Fahey replaces former skipper Sophie Bradley-Auckland, who is unable to rejoin the Reds while she works to protect the residents of her family-run care home from Covid-19.

Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness has been promoted to vice-captain after eight months at the club.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Fahey.

It's something I never thought would happen," she added.

"For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I'm going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player."

Rachel Furness joined Liverpool from Reading in December

Fahey will hope to lead Liverpool back into the top tier after the club were relegated from the Women's Super League on a points-per-game basis.

Fahey, who began her career at Salthill Devon in her native Galway, won two Women's Super League titles with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012 and a third with Chelsea in 2015.

The centre-back, capped 90 times by the Republic of Ireland, joined Liverpool in 2018 following a year in France with Bordeaux.

Northern Ireland international Furness joined the Reds from Reading in December following a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur.