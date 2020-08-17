BBC Sport NI to show European ties live on website and BBC Sport app

Jamie Mulgrew, Robbie McDaid and Eoin Bradley will be in European action with their respective clubs this week

The European club matches involving Linfield, Glentoran and Coleraine are to be broadcast live on the BBC Sport NI website and app this week.

The first game to be streamed will be Linfield's Champions League first qualifying round tie against Legia Warsaw at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Glentoran's Europa League preliminary qualifying round game with HB Torshavn will be shown on Thursday at 19:00 BST.

Coleraine's meeting with La Fiorita on Thursday at 19:30 will also be live.

Thomas Kane will be the commentator for the matches involving Linfield and Coleraine, with Joel Taggart at the microphone for Glentoran's fixture.

Linfield saw off Tre Fiori at the semi-final stage of the Champions League preliminary round, before their scheduled final against Drita was called off after two members of the Kosovan squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The winners of the tie will be at home to either Armenia Ararat or Omonia Nicosia in the second qualifying round, with the loser taking their place in the draw for the Europa League second qualifying round.

Irish Cup winners Glentoran will be away to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell if they overcome their Faroese opponents while Coleraine would be away to Maribor of Slovenia should they progress at the expense of their San Marino opposition.