EFL Trophy group stage: Portsmouth to face West Ham Under-21s, Colchester and Southend

Portsmouth won the last EFL Trophy final in 2019

Portsmouth, the most recent EFL Trophy winners, have been drawn against West Ham Under-21s, Colchester and Southend in the 2020-21 group stage.

Pompey and Salford City reached the 2019-20 final, which was due to be held at Wembley in April, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Salford will be joined by Manchester United Under-21s in a group which also includes Rochdale and Morecambe.

The first round of matches will be played on either 8 or 9 September.

The final is scheduled for 14 March, 2021.

All 48 League One and League Two clubs are joined by 15 Premier League academy sides, plus Norwich City Under-21s, in the competition.

Portsmouth beat Sunderland 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at Wembley when the competition was last able to be completed during the 2018-19 season.

The EFL is yet to confirm when the 2019-20 final will be played.

Northern section

Group A: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Sunderland, Aston Villa U21s

Group B: Morecambe, Rochdale, Salford, Manchester United U21s

Group C: Bolton, Crewe, Shrewsbury, Newcastle U21s

Group D: Port Vale, Tranmere, Wigan, Liverpool U21s

Group E: Mansfield, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Manchester City U21s

Group F: Bradford, Doncaster, Oldham, Wolves U21s

Group G: Accrington, Barrow, Blackpool, Leeds U21s

Group H: Grimsby, Harrogate, Hull, Leicester U21s

Southern section