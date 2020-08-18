EFL Trophy group stage: Portsmouth to face West Ham Under-21s, Colchester and Southend
Portsmouth, the most recent EFL Trophy winners, have been drawn against West Ham Under-21s, Colchester and Southend in the 2020-21 group stage.
Pompey and Salford City reached the 2019-20 final, which was due to be held at Wembley in April, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Salford will be joined by Manchester United Under-21s in a group which also includes Rochdale and Morecambe.
The first round of matches will be played on either 8 or 9 September.
The final is scheduled for 14 March, 2021.
All 48 League One and League Two clubs are joined by 15 Premier League academy sides, plus Norwich City Under-21s, in the competition.
Portsmouth beat Sunderland 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at Wembley when the competition was last able to be completed during the 2018-19 season.
The EFL is yet to confirm when the 2019-20 final will be played.
Northern section
- Group A: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Sunderland, Aston Villa U21s
- Group B: Morecambe, Rochdale, Salford, Manchester United U21s
- Group C: Bolton, Crewe, Shrewsbury, Newcastle U21s
- Group D: Port Vale, Tranmere, Wigan, Liverpool U21s
- Group E: Mansfield, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Manchester City U21s
- Group F: Bradford, Doncaster, Oldham, Wolves U21s
- Group G: Accrington, Barrow, Blackpool, Leeds U21s
- Group H: Grimsby, Harrogate, Hull, Leicester U21s
Southern section
- Group A: Colchester, Portsmouth, Southend, West Ham U21s
- Group B: Crawley, Gillingham, Ipswich, Arsenal U21s
- Group C: MK Dons, Northampton, Stevenage, Southampton U21s
- Group D: Bristol Rovers, Oxford, Walsall, Chelsea U21s
- Group E: Exeter, Forest Green, Swindon, West Brom U21s
- Group F: Cheltenham, Newport, Plymouth, Norwich U21s
- Group G: AFC Wimbledon, Charlton, Leyton Orient, Brighton U21s
- Group H: Burton, Cambridge, Peterborough, Fulham U21s