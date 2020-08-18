EFL Trophy group stage: Portsmouth to face West Ham Under-21s, Colchester and Southend

Portsmouth celebrate EFL Trophy win
Portsmouth won the last EFL Trophy final in 2019

Portsmouth, the most recent EFL Trophy winners, have been drawn against West Ham Under-21s, Colchester and Southend in the 2020-21 group stage.

Pompey and Salford City reached the 2019-20 final, which was due to be held at Wembley in April, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Salford will be joined by Manchester United Under-21s in a group which also includes Rochdale and Morecambe.

The first round of matches will be played on either 8 or 9 September.

The final is scheduled for 14 March, 2021.

All 48 League One and League Two clubs are joined by 15 Premier League academy sides, plus Norwich City Under-21s, in the competition.

Portsmouth beat Sunderland 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at Wembley when the competition was last able to be completed during the 2018-19 season.

The EFL is yet to confirm when the 2019-20 final will be played.

Northern section

  • Group A: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Sunderland, Aston Villa U21s
  • Group B: Morecambe, Rochdale, Salford, Manchester United U21s
  • Group C: Bolton, Crewe, Shrewsbury, Newcastle U21s
  • Group D: Port Vale, Tranmere, Wigan, Liverpool U21s
  • Group E: Mansfield, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Manchester City U21s
  • Group F: Bradford, Doncaster, Oldham, Wolves U21s
  • Group G: Accrington, Barrow, Blackpool, Leeds U21s
  • Group H: Grimsby, Harrogate, Hull, Leicester U21s

Southern section

  • Group A: Colchester, Portsmouth, Southend, West Ham U21s
  • Group B: Crawley, Gillingham, Ipswich, Arsenal U21s
  • Group C: MK Dons, Northampton, Stevenage, Southampton U21s
  • Group D: Bristol Rovers, Oxford, Walsall, Chelsea U21s
  • Group E: Exeter, Forest Green, Swindon, West Brom U21s
  • Group F: Cheltenham, Newport, Plymouth, Norwich U21s
  • Group G: AFC Wimbledon, Charlton, Leyton Orient, Brighton U21s
  • Group H: Burton, Cambridge, Peterborough, Fulham U21s

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you