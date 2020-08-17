Ross McCrorie: Aberdeen in talks to sign Rangers midfielder on loan

Ross McCrorie has made more than 100 senior club appearances

Aberdeen are in talks to sign Ross McCrorie on loan from Rangers.

The midfielder, 22, has also been the subject of offers from Hibernian and spent last season on loan at Portsmouth.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard said the player is keen to move in search of first-team football.

Scotland Under-21 cap McCrorie has made 105 senior club appearances and netted four times, including once against the Dons for Rangers in 2018.