Boli Bolingoli: 'No conclusion yet' to matter, says Neil Lennon

Boli Bolingoli, left, was a late substitute in Celtic's 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on 9 August

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says there is "no conclusion as of yet" to the Boli Bolingoli matter after the defender broke Covid-19 protocols.

The left-back, 25, visited Spain earlier this month, did not quarantine then played as a substitute in Celtic's draw at Kilmarnock.

The club's next two Premiership fixtures were postponed and Celtic have been charged by the Scottish FA.

Lennon says he is "not aware" of any interest in Bolingoli from elsewhere.

The Belgian, who also faces a Scottish FA charge, has been linked with French club Amiens.

Lennon, who would not be drawn on reports linking him with Brighton central defender Shane Duffy, has reinforced to his players all of the messages about obeying current coronavirus guidelines and restrictions.

He said he was "disappointed" the club had been charged for Bolingoli's transgression,

"I think we have been at the forefront of getting the game up and running," he explained. "All the procedures, all the protocols, and it is down to the actions of one individual really.

"But we will hold our hands up, if we are accountable, we will have to accept that, take it and move on.

"What we don't want is the game to shut down again or any sort of mishaps, if you want to call it that."

Last week, a furious Lennon said it would be "very difficult" for Bolingoli to be accepted back into the dressing room after his "selfish actions".

Asked for an update on the player's future, he said there had been "no conclusion as of yet but there will be".