Connah's Quay Nomads v FK Sarajevo (Wed)

Connah's Quay Nomads were recently presented with the Cymru Premier trophy

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison says his side are "ready to go" ahead of their Champions League debut.

Nomads were crowned Cymru Premier champions for the first time when the 2019-20 season was ended due to coronavirus.

Morrison's side face FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round at Cardiff City Stadium.

"We've watched Sarajevo at great length," Morrison said.

"We've got a great idea of how we think they will play and what they will go with. We're as prepared as we can be.

"It's been a difficult period for everyone so our preparation hasn't been the same as it has been in previous years where I've been able to go across and watch them.

"But we're ready to go and we're really looking forward to it."

The winners of the one-off tie will be away to Dinamo Brest of Belarus in the second qualifying round on 25-26 August following their 6-3 victory over Astana of Kazakhstan.

Nomads have opted to use Cardiff City's ground, which is a Uefa-covid compliant stadium having played at Rhyl's Belle Vue in last season's Europa League qualifiers.

Connah's Quay Nomads beat Kilmarnock in last season's Europa League qualifiers

Morrison believes the Bosnian champions, formerly owned by Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan, will relish playing at the home of the Bluebirds.

"It's a fabulous set-up but for me though it plays more into a team of Sarajevo's quality and plays more into their hands," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got an absolute incredible record at home at the Deeside Stadium, but we can't play there so we've gone to Rhyl in the past which is very difficult for the opposition.

"We've not been able to do that, we've had to go to Cardiff so we're really unfortunate in that side of it.

"Without a shadow of a doubt it will be the best surface and best stadium some of the lads will have played in."

Midfielder Aeron Edwards, who Nomads added to their squad during the summer, is set to make his debut for the club.

The 32-year-old won nine Cymru Premier titles with rivals The New Saints and has a wealth of European experience from his time at Park Hall.

"He's got great experience and he's a leader of men," Morrison added.

"The way he carries himself, I've been really impressed with him - what I expected of him anyway.

"We've got some good senior players who won't be fazed by the occasion and we've got a lot of young lads in who are chomping at the bit to play in a game of that size."