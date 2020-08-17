Celtic v KR Reykjavík: Champions League qualifying first round
Celtic kick off their Champions League qualifying campaign at home to KR Reykjavik on Tuesday.
Ferencvaros or Djurgarden await the winners of the one-off tie in Glasgow.
Neil Lennon says he has already picked his team to face KR and though new signing Albian Ajeti will be in the squad the striker will not start the match.
Fellow forwards Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston are missing for the hosts, who last played on 9 August.
Their scheduled Scottish Premiership matches against St Mirren and Aberdeen were called off after defender Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain, failed to quarantine, then played as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
The Icelandic league was suspended because of Covid-19 cases at the time of the draw but resumed at the weekend, with KR suffering a 2-1 home defeat by Hafnarfjordur.
What do the managers say?
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Preparation has been good even though we missed out on a couple of games. One-legged ties is the new norm. I'd much prefer the two-legged affairs but we know what we have to do. The Champions League is one of our priorities for the season."
Match stats
- Celtic have played three ties with Icelandic sides over the years, winning all six matches by an aggregate score of 20-1.
- The Scottish champions have been eliminated in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in the past two seasons.
- Celtic met Reykjavik in 2014, Ronny Deila's first matches as manager of the Glasgow side, and won the Champions League qualifier 5-0 on aggregate.
- The Scottish Premiership champions last reached the group stage of the competition under Brendan Rodgers in 2017-18, finishing third in their section and entering the Europa League last 32.
- Neil Lennon twice led Celtic to the group stage during his first spell as manager, reaching the last 16 in 2012-13.