Celtic v KR Reykjavík: Champions League qualifying first round

Celtic kick off their Champions League qualifying campaign at home to KR Reykjavik on Tuesday.

Ferencvaros or Djurgarden await the winners of the one-off tie in Glasgow.

Neil Lennon says he has already picked his team to face KR and though new signing Albian Ajeti will be in the squad the striker will not start the match.

Fellow forwards Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston are missing for the hosts, who last played on 9 August.

Their scheduled Scottish Premiership matches against St Mirren and Aberdeen were called off after defender Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain, failed to quarantine, then played as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Icelandic league was suspended because of Covid-19 cases at the time of the draw but resumed at the weekend, with KR suffering a 2-1 home defeat by Hafnarfjordur.

What do the managers say?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Preparation has been good even though we missed out on a couple of games. One-legged ties is the new norm. I'd much prefer the two-legged affairs but we know what we have to do. The Champions League is one of our priorities for the season."

