Wigan Athletic owner enquired about administration before takeover

Wigan were 13th in the Championship before their points deduction was applied following their final-day draw with Fulham

Wigan Athletic's owner enquired about putting them into administration before he had even completed his takeover.

Hong Kong-based Au Yeung Wai Kay spoke to insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor about the prospect on 23 June.

Gerald Krasner, who is leading the Latics' attempts to find a buyer, was alerted to the situation the following day given its seriousness.

It was also on 24 June that Kay told the English Football League he had bought a 51% stake in the club.

The written reasons for the failure of Wigan's appeal against a 12-point deduction for the club going into administration were made public by the EFL on Monday.

As a result of the deduction, Wigan dropped to 23rd in the Championship and have been relegated to League One, with administrators being forced to sell a number of players in order to meet wages for June and July.

Hopes that a new buyer would be confirmed by 31 July proved to be unfounded. The administrators have put a 31 August deadline on the present process, heightening fears that the club will go bust.

A number of potential purchasers remain in talks with the administrators but with Wigan scheduled to play an Carabao Cup first-round tie on 5 September, clarity is required over the future funding of the club.