Gillingham sign Kyle Dempsey after Fleetwood Town departure

Kyle Dempsey
Kyle Dempsey scored twice for Fleetwood Town in 2019-20

Gillingham have signed Kyle Dempsey on a free transfer after the midfielder's departure from Fleetwood Town.

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances for the Cod Army last season, but was released following the club's defeat in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The ex-Carlisle United and Huddersfield Town man becomes Gillingham's eighth signing of the summer.

The Kent side have not disclosed the length of Dempsey's contract at Priestfield Stadium.

