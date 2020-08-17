Gillingham sign Kyle Dempsey after Fleetwood Town departure

From the section

Kyle Dempsey scored twice for Fleetwood Town in 2019-20

Gillingham have signed Kyle Dempsey on a free transfer after the midfielder's departure from Fleetwood Town.

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances for the Cod Army last season, but was released following the club's defeat in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The ex-Carlisle United and Huddersfield Town man becomes Gillingham's eighth signing of the summer.

The Kent side have not disclosed the length of Dempsey's contract at Priestfield Stadium.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.