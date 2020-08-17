David Silva: Man City announce plans for statue at Etihad Stadium

David Silva's final match for Manchester City saw him come on against Lyon as an 84th-minute substitute

Manchester City have announced plans for a statue of Spanish playmaker David Silva at Etihad Stadium.

Silva's successful 10-year spell at City came to an end after Saturday's Champions League defeat by Lyon.

Signed from Valencia in 2010, the midfielder, 34, made 436 appearances and helped City win 14 trophies.

"David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him," said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

"David's statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times."

The statue will be unveiled in 2021, along with another tribute dedicated to former City captain Vincent Kompany, who left the club last year and announced earlier on Monday he was retiring from playing.

Silva's contribution will also be commemorated by the naming of a training pitch and mosaic in his honour at City's training ground.

Silva made 309 Premier League appearances, scoring 60 goals and playing an instrumental part in City's four title wins in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In domestic cup competitions, he played 57 times and won two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields.

Silva holds the record for the most European appearances for City, having played 70 Champions League matches over the past decade.

The former Spain international, who was in the squads to win the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, has not yet announced where he will play next season.

Italian side Lazio are reported to have offered him a three-year contract.